Boy, 13, Among Two Injured In Nottingham Shooting

A 13-year-old boy has been discharged from hospital after being shot in the St Ann's area of Nottingham.

Police said a 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a double shooting in St Ann's Well Road shortly after 4pm on Monday 4 June.

Nottinghamshire Police said in a statement: "We can now confirm that a 20-year-old man and a 13-year-old boy were shot.

"Thankfully both have since been discharged from hospital having suffered relatively minor injuries.

The 16-year-old is being questioned on suspicion of attempted murder and firearms offences, while a man aged 20 is being held over allegations of affray and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and possession of Class B drugs.

The shooting is not thought to be connected to a report of a firearm being discharged in Hyson Green, Nottingham, late on Monday.

Chief Superintendent Rob Griffin said: "Although these incidents will have been worrying for local residents we'd like to reassure them that incidents of this nature are rare in Nottinghamshire.

"Members of the public will have noticed we were really quick to arrive at both incidents and in large numbers.

"Arrests have been made very quickly in this investigation and I am pleased about that.

"We will be maintaining an increased police presence in these areas for the time being because I want to offer continued reassurance to the local community."