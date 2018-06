Arrests Made After Leicestershire Fire

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a fire in Melton Mowbray.

A 36-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man from the area are in police custody.

It's after bottle of flammable liquid was thrown through the window of a home in Stafford Avenue in the early hours of Thursday (28th June) morning.

There were two people in the house at the time who weren't hurt.

The fire has left a small amount of damage outside the house.