Armed Police Called After Teenager Stabbed In Leicestershire Town

Armed police have been called after a 16-year-old was stabbed in Leicestershire.

Officers were called to Holmden Avenue, Wigston, just after 9.30pm on Saturday 9 June following a report of the assault.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but has since been released.

Leicestershire Police say an armed officer unit were called in the interests of public safety.

They've found a bladed weapon at the scene but have yet to make any arrests.

Sergeant Stephen Lewin said: “We are asking anyone who was in the area of Holmden Avenue yesterday evening and who saw anything unusual or anything which caused them concern to get in touch.

“Do you have any CCTV in the area, or were you driving in the area and have dashcam footage which could hold vital information? If you have any information at all, no matter how insignificant it may seem, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident 18000266361.