Armed Police Called After Teenager Stabbed In Leicestershire Town

11 June 2018, 08:17

Holmden Avenue Wigston Leicester

Armed police have been called after a 16-year-old was stabbed in Leicestershire.

Officers were called to Holmden Avenue, Wigston, just after 9.30pm on Saturday 9 June following a report of the assault.

A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with stab wounds, but has since been released.

Leicestershire Police say an armed officer unit were called in the interests of public safety.

They've found a bladed weapon at the scene but have yet to make any arrests. 

Sergeant Stephen Lewin said: “We are asking anyone who was in the area of Holmden Avenue yesterday evening and who saw anything unusual or anything which caused them concern to get in touch.

“Do you have any CCTV in the area, or were you driving in the area and have dashcam footage which could hold vital information? If you have any information at all, no matter how insignificant it may seem, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting incident 18000266361.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Sigala Summertime Ball 2018 Live

SIgala Smashed His #CapitalSTB Live Set With Massive Tunes & Plenty Of Special Guests
Shawn Mendes Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Rita Ora Brought All The Dance Moves To A Very Daring #CapitalSTB Live Set
Shawn Mendes Roman Kemp Summertime Ball 2018

WATCH: Shawn Mendes Forgot His Own Lyrics At The #CapitalSTB

A to Z Capital Summertime Ball Performances

A-Z: Every Single Performance From Capital's Summertime Ball with Vodafone 2018
Shawn Mendes Summertime Ball 2018 Live

Shawn Mendes Brought All His Hits And Even A Frank Ocean Mash Up To Close The #CapitalSTB