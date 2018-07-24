Appeal After Man Spits At Women In Leicester Attack

Police in Leicester have released a picture of a man they want to find after two women were spat at during an attack in the city centre.

It happened following an argument in Church Gate, between 10.30 and 10.45pm on Saturday 16 June.

One of the women was then hit in the face and knocked to the floor, causing lip and head injuries. She was taken to hospital but shortly after discharged.

Officers are now trying to identify the man in the image and are appealing for the public’s help.

Police Constable James Day is investigating the incident. He said: "I would like to identify the man in this image as he could have information that could help with our enquires.

"If you are the man in the picture or know who he is please get in touch.”

Anyone who can help identify him or has any information are being asked to call Leicestershire Police on 101, quoting incident 18*278821.