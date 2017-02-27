Adam Bent Murder: Man Jailed For Leicester Stabbing

27 February 2017, 17:34

Adam Bent murder victim Leicester

A man has been jailed for 23 years for murdering Adam Bent in Leicester.

31-year-old Adam was with friends in Sumo Bar, Braunstone Gate when he left briefly to go to a nearby cash point, on Sauturday 16 July.

Cameron Fields, 21, of Gresley Close, Leicester, was also in the bar and left at the same time. Both men walked along the street before Fields stabbed Adam in an unprovoked attack.

Cameron Fields - Adam Bent Murder Leicester

Adam ran into a local taxi firm and raised the alarm. While members of the public gave first aid to Adam, Fields fled the scene. Adam was taken to hospital where he died as a result of a single stab wound to his chest.

Fields pleaded guilty to murder at a hearing in October 2016.

A 16-year-old youth who pleaded guilty to assisting an offender at an earlier hearing, was given a 24 month detention and training order.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Smalley from East Midlands Special Operations major crime team, said: “A young man’s life was taken away from him in a moment. Fields chose to carry a knife and he chose to use it that night as a result he will now face a considerable time behind bars.

“His actions have devastated Adam’s family, they now face a lifetime without a loved one who was taken away from them in such shocking circumstances.

“There is no excuse for carrying a knife. We take knife crime extremely seriously and in October last year the force launched a major campaign entitled #LivesNotKnives to combat knife crime in the city.”

