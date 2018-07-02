72-Year-Old Man Charged After Nottingham Stabbing

2 July 2018, 06:26

Dog and Partridge Pub Nottingham

A 72 year old man has been charged with stabbing another man in Nottingham city centre.

Emergency services were called to Lower Parliament Street outside the Old Dog & Partridge pub at around 4.10pm on Saturday 03 June.

A 38-year-old had suffered a single stab wound. He is in hospital in a stable condition.

A 24-year-old woman was also kicked when it happened. 

Roy Lowe, of Rona Court, Bulwell, has been charged with wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, affray and assault by beating.

Nottinghamshire Police say they think it is an isolated incident and are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

