16 Year Old Boy Drowns In Nottingham

4 July 2018, 18:05

A 16 year old boy has died in a Nottingham hospital after he was pulled from water earlier on Wednesday (4th July).

A 16 year old boy has died in a Nottingham hospital after he was pulled from water earlier on Wednesday (4th July).

It's after police received reports a boy had gone into the water at Colwick Park Lake around 2pm but hadn't resurfaced.

Fire, ambulance crews, a helicopter and an underwater dive team launched a major search operation and found him an hour later.

He was taken to Queen's Medical Centre but was sadly pronounced dead a short time later.

