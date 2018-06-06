100-Year-Old Woman Dies After Derby Street Robbery

6 June 2018, 12:23

Derby mugging - handbag

A 100-year-old woman who had her neck broken in a street robbery in Derby has died.

Zofija Kaczan suffered multiple injuries in the attack on May 28 and died in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Derbyshire Police said.

She also suffered bruising to her face when she was approached from behind, knocked over and had her green handbag snatched at 8.45am close to the junction of St Chads Road and Empress Road in Normanton.

The bag, which is made of fake leather and has gold clasps, was found at the junction of Moore Street and Normanton Road.

A 39-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been released under investigation, the force confirmed.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren De'ath, who is leading the investigation, said: "This crime is absolutely horrific.

"Mrs Kaczan was a well-loved member of the community and that she was targeted in this way is disgusting.

"There are people in Derby who know the person responsible for this crime and I would urge them to come forward with any information that can help bring those responsible to justice."

Mr De'ath added: "We have a number of leads that we are pursuing and a post-mortem will take place to determine a cause of death."

Police are still keen to speak to anyone who saw a beige Seat Leon car which was found close to the scene of the mugging.

Officers are appealing for anyone with dash cam or CCTV footage that shows the vehicle with the registration plate SL02 KVZ to come forward.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Laura Anderson Love Island Baby

Love Island's Laura Anderson Slammed For 'Leaving Daughter' To Enter The Villa
Laura Anderson Love Island

Love Island Fans Think Laura Anderson Is Lying About Her Age & Here’s The Evidence

Floss Boy At Airport

Watch: A Young Boy's Hilarious Floss-Off With An Airport Security Guard
Love Island Jack Fincham

Jack Fincham Love Island 2018: Is Dani Dyer’s Partner From Essex Or Kent? And What Did His Teeth Look Like Before? Everything You Need To Know
Ariana Grande Raps Pete

Ariana Grande Raps About New Bae Pete Davidson As He Jokes About Being Her Intern