James Arthur's UK Arena Tour Is Coming To Nottingham – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

18 April 2017, 06:00

James Arthur

The ‘Safe Inside’ star is bringing his arena tour to Nottingham – and we’re already excited!

On Monday 27th November 2017 , Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena will play host to one of the most in demand singer/songwriters around right now and you could be there!

James Arthur is bringing his stunning live show to Nottingham and he won't be alone! Yes, James has also announced that fellow X Factor alumni Ella Henderson will be joining him on tour.

It's been an incredible twelve months for the X Factor winner which has seen him hit the top of the charts with 'Say You Won't Let Go', release a platinum selling album and receive two BRIT nominations!

His live show is full of the raw emotion and brilliant music we've come to expect from the chart topping star, so this is one show you really don't want to miss out on. His last tour sold out in a matter of minutes, so tickets are going to be in high demand!

James Arthur Live In Nottingham

Monday 27th November 2017 - Motorpoint Arena, Leeds

