Roman And Vick Need You - Watch These One Of These Two Wrestle The Heaviest Sportswoman In The World

Support your fave NOW... 'Cause they're gonna need all the help they can get.

Challenge Ro to a game of FIFA, and chances are he'll whoop you at it. He's a bloomin' pro... But if you ask him for - we dunno - a good ol' session of sumo wrestling, and he might not do as well.

Which is why, for Global's Make Some Noise, we're pitting Roman and Vick against Sharran Alexander, an iconic sumo wrestler, who was recently declared the heaviest sportswoman in the Guinness World Records.

Pic: Getty

Weighing in at 203.2 kg, one of Capital Breakfast's duo will have to challenge Sharran to a full-on, professional sumo wrestling match... But YOU get to pick which of the two faces their fears, and which gets to sit on the edge with a nice cool drink, laughing until they're crying.

To save Roman from having to get in the ring with Sharran, text ROMAN to 70766. Or to watch him jump in and protect Vick from a gruelling battle, text VICK to 70766*.

Not only will you be seeing one of these two go face-to-face with a gold medalist sumo wrestler, but you'll also be supporting Global's charity, Make Some Noise, as each text costs £5.

We're going to be setting the guys some strict, brutal training regimes that you can check on here - from some eating challenges to... Strengthening their booties. Obviously. And make sure you watch the fight of the century on Facebook Live to see if your fave is going DOWN.

Roman and Vick aren't the only ones who have to face their fears for Make Some Noise. At least they're not eating scorpions like poor ol' Will Manning...