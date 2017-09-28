We Can't Swatch At The Best Of Times Whilst This Make Up Artist Is Drawing Mini Versions Of Palettes To Test The Colours

What is this wizardy?

As soon as a new make up palette drops, you can basically guarantee that your feed will be swamped with every type of swatch imaginable.

However, one beauty Instagrammer has taken the trend to another level and it’s totally different to anything that we’ve ever seen before.

Instead of swiping on a shade, make up artist Metal Khan paints small versions of the entire palette on her hand.

And they’re basically works of art:

In other news, this is how Kim Kardashian swatches:

Umm... Kim what is going on with those new swatches?? Looks like chalk pic.twitter.com/yCTZg2UhZu — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) August 14, 2017

