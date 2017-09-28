We Can't Swatch At The Best Of Times Whilst This Make Up Artist Is Drawing Mini Versions Of Palettes To Test The Colours

28 September 2017, 15:57

Make up palettes

What is this wizardy?

As soon as a new make up palette drops, you can basically guarantee that your feed will be swamped with every type of swatch imaginable.

However, one beauty Instagrammer has taken the trend to another level and it’s totally different to anything that we’ve ever seen before. 

Instead of swiping on a shade, make up artist Metal Khan paints small versions of the entire palette on her hand. 

And they’re basically works of art:

 

Please tag @toofaced my lovelies - @toofaced #GlitterBomb eyeshadow palette. ((Used makeup to create whole palette; Shades in the palette are actual swatches)). #toofaced #toofacedcosmetics @hudabeauty @peachyqueenblog @makeup.feed #hypnaughtypower #swatch #artist #handart #hypnaughtymakeup #maryhadalittleglam @dollhousedubai #allmodernmakeup @1minutemakeup #fakeupfix #shimycatsmua #drawing #brian_champagne #1minutemakeup #wakeupandmakeup #vegas_nay @hairmakeupdiary @xmakeuptutsx @hypnaughtypower @makeupslaves @monakattan @makegirlz #xmakeuptutsx #hairmakeupdiary @maryhadalittlegramm #laurag_143 #toofacedthailand #swatches @alyakattan #makeuppalette #arttherapy #artmagazine #art_we_inspire #artistlife #artistic_share #ikhaniic

A post shared by mєηαl.κhαη (@ikhaniic) onAug 8, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

 

Please tag @anastasiabeverlyhills / @norvina guys! - A throwback to a step-by-step pictorial on how I do most of my palette handarts. - First I sketch a rough outline using a light brown brow pencil, then fill the palette in. I then go and add the palette/pan shading using any deep brown eyeshadow. Lastly I add in each pan colour using the actual shades from the palette I am making, in this case: the @AnastasiaBeverlyHills / @Norvina / @NicoleGuerriero GlowKit. ((All the shades in this handart are actual swatches!)) Products Used: •Brow Pencil: @anastasiabeverlyhills Brow Definer in "Dark Brown." •Palette Colour: @toofaced lipstick in "Nude Beach" topped with @morphebrushes 35OS pink shimmer shades. •Palette Shadow: @Bhcosmetics / @carlibel Brown shade from the Carli Bybel palette. •Brushes: @morphebrushes. #ikhaniic - @hypnaughty.makeup @hypnaughtypower @makeupslaves @makeupforbarbies @bretmansvanity @makeup_clips @makeuptutorialsx0x @makegirlz @peachyqueenblog @shimycatsmua @maryhadalittleglam @beautymasterclass @wakeup2slay @thepeachyqueenblog @allmodernmakeup @fakeupfix @vegas_nay @brian_champagne @1minutemakeup @dailymakeup @beautyqueens4ever

A post shared by mєηαl.κhαη (@ikhaniic) onMay 4, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

In other news, this is how Kim Kardashian swatches:

