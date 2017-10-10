Nostril Hair Extensions Are Now A Thing & We’re Basically Giving Up With The Internet

Ladies and gents, these are not just for Halloween.

We really need to talk about the latest beauty ‘trend’ that’s sweeping the internet, cos we’re not okay with it.

Mainly because it’s highly disturbing.

An Instagram user named Gret Chen Chen has decorated her nostrils with curled fake eyelashes and whether or not she intended it to happen, it’s now a thing.

We’re thinking we should probably rock this look on our next date, whatcha think?

Nose hair extension #nosehair #lashes #extensions #beauty #selfie #eyelashextensions #falselashes A post shared by GretChen Chen (@gret_chen_chen) onOct 4, 2017 at 12:39pm PDT

So, we're just going to leave that there whilst you figure out what you're going as for Halloween...

