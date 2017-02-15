9 Mental Things That Happened At Kylie Jenner's New York Pop-Up Shop

Now Playing
15 February 2017, 16:34
OMG.
Everything to do with Kylie Jenner is a little bit crazy.
From the paps that follow her to her devoted fans, wherever the young reality star goes, a trail of mayhem follows.
But when she opened her new pop-up store in New York, things were OFF THE CHART mental.
It’s important to get a good view of someone walking into a shop.
Pretty sure I'm one of @KylieJenner's biggest fans. Can't believe still I camped out all night.— Julieta (@_JuliQuintero) February 13, 2017
Because, why wouldn’t that many people want to get something that they can buy online?
The line for @KylieJenner's pop up shop is THREE BLOCKS LONG and it's 6am and the store opens at 10am. Lol— Julieta (@_JuliQuintero) February 13, 2017
LOOK AT IT.
Fans weren’t happy.
14 hours in the line for @KylieJenner NYC Pop up shop it was cold af and she didn't even showed up to the store opening, nice job kylie— Leaaaxo (@Makeup_byleaa) February 13, 2017
Because, why not?
Really?
Kylie cleared kicked everyone out the store 10 minutes before she showed up so she can get her friends in and take pics LMFAOOO— tyler jackson (@jacksontyler456) February 14, 2017
… to celebrate her store opening. Standard.
Crowd control officers wanted people to move across the street in clusters - and if they didn’t, there were consequences…
And it featured 5,500 lip kits. Sure.
