9 Mental Things That Happened At Kylie Jenner's New York Pop-Up Shop

15 February 2017, 16:34

Kylie Jenner pop up

OMG.

Everything to do with Kylie Jenner is a little bit crazy. 

From the paps that follow her to her devoted fans, wherever the young reality star goes, a trail of mayhem follows. 

> It's Kylie Jenner Vs THE WORLD As The Internet FREAKS OUT Over The Quality Of Her Lip Kits

But when she opened her new pop-up store in New York, things were OFF THE CHART mental.

People started camping outside two days in advance. 

It’s important to get a good view of someone walking into a shop. 

The line for the pop up shop was three blocks long. 

Because, why wouldn’t that many people want to get something that they can buy online? 

When opening time arrived, we’re pretty sure it was worse than Black Friday.

LOOK AT IT.

 

MY TEAM! Can't BELIEVE the LOVE today!!!!!!!

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onFeb 13, 2017 at 9:18am PST

Kylie was late. Surprised? 

Fans weren’t happy. 

When she did eventually arrive, she turned up in a peach wig.

Because, why not?

 

 

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) onFeb 13, 2017 at 5:12pm PST

Then she kicked all her fans out of the shop so that she could take photos. 

Really?

Her friends threw her a surprise party…

… to celebrate her store opening. Standard.

 

#Surprise

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) onFeb 13, 2017 at 1:11pm PST

Fans were kicked out of the line for moving single file. 

Crowd control officers wanted people to move across the street in clusters - and if they didn’t, there were consequences…

The famous Lip Kit wall was worth $159,500. 

And it featured 5,500 lip kits. Sure.

 

#

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) onFeb 11, 2017 at 9:26pm PST

