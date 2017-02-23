Kylie Jenner Is Releasing A Range Of Highlighters & Fans Are Losing It Over The Announcement

WE NEED EVERY SINGLE ONE RIGHT NOW.

Your make-up bag is about to get a new dose of sass because Kylie Jenner has just announced her first range of Kylighters and they’re beyond beautiful.

They’re so beautiful, in fact, that we want EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM.

Catering for all skin tones, Kylie has just made highlighting that bit easier.

Do you see your fav? A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) onFeb 22, 2017 at 12:15pm PST

Her new range consists of six dessert-themed colours which are expected to drop on 28th February at 6pm.

French Vanilla

#FrenchVanilla A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) onFeb 22, 2017 at 12:50pm PST

Cotton Candy Cream

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) onFeb 22, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Salted Caramel

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) onFeb 22, 2017 at 1:10pm PST

Banana Split

Banana Split A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) onFeb 22, 2017 at 12:47pm PST

Strawberry Shortcake

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) onFeb 22, 2017 at 1:15pm PST

Chocolate Cherry

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) onFeb 22, 2017 at 8:39pm PST

Kylie fangirled over her new range on Snapchat by saying, “Guys, I changed this formula a million times. I worked really hard on them. I hope you love them. They’re so silky, not flaky. They are so bright and they literally sink into your skin”.

WE CANNOT WAIT.

Fans were quick to comment on the news and naturally, they're all already in love.

I neeeeeed to get the salted caramel kylighter — Karina Fox(@KarinaXOF) February 23, 2017

IMA NEED A KYLIGHTER — Ariel(@arielmxrin) February 23, 2017

SOME ONE PLS BUY ME A KYLIE KYLIGHTER OMG — laney(@lana_L_rey) February 23, 2017

I neeeed kylighter when it comes out — Dana 0ccacs(@dana_kedavra) February 23, 2017

I need the new @KylieJenner Kylighter in my life — McKenzie Morgan(@McKenzieMorganx) February 23, 2017

defo buying a kylighter — luv(@renita__x) February 23, 2017

