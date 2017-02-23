Kylie Jenner Is Releasing A Range Of Highlighters & Fans Are Losing It Over The Announcement

23 February 2017, 16:06

WE NEED EVERY SINGLE ONE RIGHT NOW.

Your make-up bag is about to get a new dose of sass because Kylie Jenner has just announced her first range of Kylighters and they’re beyond beautiful. 

They’re so beautiful, in fact, that we want EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THEM. 

Catering for all skin tones, Kylie has just made highlighting that bit easier. 

 

Her new range consists of six dessert-themed colours which are expected to drop on 28th February at 6pm. 

French Vanilla

 

Cotton Candy Cream 

Salted Caramel 

Banana Split 

 

Strawberry Shortcake

Chocolate Cherry

Kylie fangirled over her new range on Snapchat by saying, “Guys, I changed this formula a million times. I worked really hard on them. I hope you love them. They’re so silky, not flaky. They are so bright and they literally sink into your skin”. 

Fans were quick to comment on the news and naturally, they're all already in love.

