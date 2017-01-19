Everyone Needs To Get Over The Fact That Kendall Jenner Got Papped With Acne, Okay?

Let's all just move on now, shall we?

Sometimes it’s easy to forget that celebrities and supermodels are still human and thus, are not immune to the daily annoyances such as a breakout.

However, it seems that when you’re Kendall Jenner, some people take it upon themselves to slate you if you have a minor acne breakout.

Probably worth remembering that she’s in her early 20’s and news flash: IT HAPPENS TO EVERYONE.

And being the outspoken, sassy lady that she is, Bella Thorne has taken it upon herself to stand up for Kendall. Because, us gals have to stick together, right?

When Kendall touched down in New York at the start of January, a pap snapped a photo of the supermodel in which a few pimples are visible on her cheek. However, one tabloid thought it would be okay to suggest that she is having a bit of a life crisis.

WHAT?!

Bella saw the story and just couldn’t let it go. Taking to Twitter, she blasted the magazine for slamming a teenage celebrity in such a way. “This makes me so beyond mad. Like what everyone gets acne!! SHES A HUMAN BEING LEAVE HER ALONE for f*** sake”.

This makes me so beyond mad. Like what everyone gets acne !! SHES A HUMAN BEING LEAVE HER ALONE for fucks sake. pic.twitter.com/gNnaVNahVL — bella thorne (@bellathorne) January 16, 2017

GO BELLA.

The actress then took to Instagram to show off her own naked complexion and guess what, she’s still stunning.

However, fans have taken to Twitter to defend the young supermodel, because #GirlPower.

I'm still pretty mad that Kendall Jenner's "acne" was a top story the other day... like yes breaking news she's a 21 year old girl come on — Kelsey McRoberts (@KelsMcRoberts) January 19, 2017

I'm sorry but I've just seen an article about Kendall Jenner having an 'acne meltdown' and she has like 2 spots on her face. No — Aela the huntress (@Emmabuscus) January 18, 2017

Omggg, it makes me mad. @KendallJenner may inly have acne or pimples but it HAPPENS TO EVERYONE. Not the end of the world. Leave her alone! — Vanessa Narvaez (@officialvaness7) January 19, 2017

wtfff a Kendall Jenner with or without acne slayssss !!! https://t.co/03dZHfWVJg — belle (@bellledeleon) January 19, 2017

So, let’s just all agree that this sort of thing happens to everyone and all go about our day, shall we?

