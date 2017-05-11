We Feel So Sorry For This Girl Who Went To Have Her Eyebrows Tattooed, Only For It To Go Horribly Wrong

The stuff of nightmares.

If you’re anything like us, doing your make up on the way into work is totally not an option.

So much so that you’ll even get up earlier just to make sure that your winged eyeliner is ON POINT.

And heaven forbid that your eyebrows should go wrong.

Well, imagine this girls utter dismay when she went to her local beautician to have the latest beauty trend, Microblading done - which, FYI, is where you essentially have your eyebrows tattooed on - and when done correctly, it can look flawless.

So, when this graced our Twitter feeds, we wanted to have a lie down in a dark room and cry on behalf of this poor girl.

At first glance, we thought the client had gone rogue and OPTED to have the bold feathered effect which is sweeping beauty magazines at the moment but it seems that upon closer inspection, she didn’t.

“I just got them done today is there any way to remove them or I have to get it laser off? I’m completely shattered”, the client commented.

Note to self: think carefully before undergoing any form of permanent make-up treatments.

