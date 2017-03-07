A Comedian Has Done A Spoof Everyday Make-Up Tutorial And She Is Legit 100% Us

Now Playing
Starving Hailee Steinfeld & Grey feat. Zedd Download 'Starving' on iTunes
7 March 2017, 15:30
We have no idea what half this stuff does either.
Do you ever watch YouTube make-up tutorials and think, ‘Yeah, you’re beautiful and all but how the F did you do make-up that perfectly?’.
Well, it seems that it’s not just us who thinks this as Australian comedian, Tanya Hennessy, has filmed the best spoof make-up tutorial that we’ve seen to date and it is 100% us on a daily basis.
We feel like Tanya gets us, ya know? Her routine is quick, she gets the fact that we do not want to get up earlier than we need to on a week day. Who the hell has time for that?
Our favourite bits from her daily routine include:
So, you know, she’s totally one of us.
Kylie Jenner Shares Her Selfie Tips
00:41