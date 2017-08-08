A Comprehensive List Of All The Struggles Every Girl Will Face When Packing For Her Summer Holiday

We've all been there.

Let’s face it - packing for holiday is perhaps the least relaxing thing ever.

What if you pack too much and get charged at the airport? What if you pack too little and don’t have enough clothes

> 15 Fashion Must-Haves If You're Off To Ibiza This Year That'll Get You Packed In No Time

We feel ya.

Grab a cuppa and rest assured that you’re not alone with these struggles.

Where do I even start?

You just stare at your wardrobe for the best part of 20 minutes not knowing where to begin.

You pack for every single potential eventuality.

What if it starts raining…? In a country that is basically always sunny.

What if I get taken to the opera? Despite having no opera tickets.

What if moths get into my suitcase and eat my favourite dress? Got to make sure you have a spare!

How the F am I meant to fit all those toiletries in this tiny plastic bag?

I’m on a long haul flight, I’m going to need every single piece of make-up to make myself look less like a zombie when I land. Okay?

The realisation that you have a tonne of laundry to do.

You’re packing. You realise half your clothes are dirty. TO THE WASHING MACHINE.

Trying to figure out how to make your suitcase weigh less.

In all seriousness, why does my suitcase weigh so much? Why can’t the suitcase itself weigh nothing and that way, I can take more clothes?

Trying to figure out how much your suitcase weighs in the first place.

20kgs? That's 20 bags of sugar. There's no way that this small *ahem* bag of clothes (and shoes and make up and the kitchen sink) weighs more than 20 bags of sugar.

You have to outfit plan for two weeks.

Dude, I can barely decide what I want to wear for dinner tonight, let alone how I’m going to feel in 2 weeks time.

The age old question: what’s the best way to pack your shoes?

Do you put them in the corners and stuff your underwear in them? Or do you squeeze them down the sides at the end?

Making sure all your separates work together.

You want to be able to pull out two items of clothing and for them to look super chic together.

Reality: nothing you actually pack with work together. But it’s cool. Rolling with it.

Maybe I can sneak some of this stuff into my boyfriend/girlfriend’s case.

He keeps saying that he ‘won’t take that much’ and that his ‘bag is going to be way to big’… he won’t mind.

(Disclaimer: he definitely does mind)

When you realise that you forgot something essential.

OMG. How did I forget that dress?

I should really try this stuff on…

It’s a bit silly packing something that’s brand new, when I haven’t even tried it on, isn’t it? Ah well. I’m a rebel. A risk taker. YOLO.

I’ll just stand on top of my suitcase and that’ll make everything fit.

Yeah, in that case, I can totally fit another pair of shoes in.

Right. Good. It doesn't fit.

Perhaps if I jump on it for another minute, it'll all magically, all of a sudden fit!

Oh god. What am I going to wear to the airport?

If I want to get upgraded, I should really wear something smart. But all my nice clothes are packed.

*frantically begins to unpack again*

I need a lie down…

… or a holiday. kbye.

Oh s***. Where’s my passport?