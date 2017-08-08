A Comprehensive List Of All The Struggles Every Girl Will Face When Packing For Her Summer Holiday

Now Playing
We've all been there.
Let’s face it - packing for holiday is perhaps the least relaxing thing ever.
What if you pack too much and get charged at the airport? What if you pack too little and don’t have enough clothes
We feel ya.
Grab a cuppa and rest assured that you’re not alone with these struggles.
You just stare at your wardrobe for the best part of 20 minutes not knowing where to begin.
What if it starts raining…? In a country that is basically always sunny.
What if I get taken to the opera? Despite having no opera tickets.
What if moths get into my suitcase and eat my favourite dress? Got to make sure you have a spare!
I’m on a long haul flight, I’m going to need every single piece of make-up to make myself look less like a zombie when I land. Okay?
You’re packing. You realise half your clothes are dirty. TO THE WASHING MACHINE.
In all seriousness, why does my suitcase weigh so much? Why can’t the suitcase itself weigh nothing and that way, I can take more clothes?
Trying to figure out how much your suitcase weighs in the first place.
20kgs? That's 20 bags of sugar. There's no way that this small *ahem* bag of clothes (and shoes and make up and the kitchen sink) weighs more than 20 bags of sugar.
Dude, I can barely decide what I want to wear for dinner tonight, let alone how I’m going to feel in 2 weeks time.
Do you put them in the corners and stuff your underwear in them? Or do you squeeze them down the sides at the end?
You want to be able to pull out two items of clothing and for them to look super chic together.
Reality: nothing you actually pack with work together. But it’s cool. Rolling with it.
He keeps saying that he ‘won’t take that much’ and that his ‘bag is going to be way to big’… he won’t mind.
(Disclaimer: he definitely does mind)
OMG. How did I forget that dress?
It’s a bit silly packing something that’s brand new, when I haven’t even tried it on, isn’t it? Ah well. I’m a rebel. A risk taker. YOLO.
Yeah, in that case, I can totally fit another pair of shoes in.
Perhaps if I jump on it for another minute, it'll all magically, all of a sudden fit!
If I want to get upgraded, I should really wear something smart. But all my nice clothes are packed.
*frantically begins to unpack again*
… or a holiday. kbye.