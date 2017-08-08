A Comprehensive List Of All The Struggles Every Girl Will Face When Packing For Her Summer Holiday

8 August 2017, 10:00

Holiday Packing

We've all been there.

Let’s face it - packing for holiday is perhaps the least relaxing thing ever.

What if you pack too much and get charged at the airport? What if you pack too little and don’t have enough clothes 

> 15 Fashion Must-Haves If You're Off To Ibiza This Year That'll Get You Packed In No Time

We feel ya.

Grab a cuppa and rest assured that you’re not alone with these struggles.

Where do I even start?

You just stare at your wardrobe for the best part of 20 minutes not knowing where to begin. 

You pack for every single potential eventuality. 

What if it starts raining…? In a country that is basically always sunny. 

What if I get taken to the opera? Despite having no opera tickets. 

What if moths get into my suitcase and eat my favourite dress? Got to make sure you have a spare!

How the F am I meant to fit all those toiletries in this tiny plastic bag? 

I’m on a long haul flight, I’m going to need every single piece of make-up to make myself look less like a zombie when I land. Okay? 

The realisation that you have a tonne of laundry to do. 

You’re packing. You realise half your clothes are dirty. TO THE WASHING MACHINE. 

Trying to figure out how to make your suitcase weigh less.

In all seriousness, why does my suitcase weigh so much? Why can’t the suitcase itself weigh nothing and that way, I can take more clothes?

Trying to figure out how much your suitcase weighs in the first place. 

20kgs? That's 20 bags of sugar. There's no way that this small *ahem* bag of clothes (and shoes and make up and the kitchen sink) weighs more than 20 bags of sugar. 

You have to outfit plan for two weeks. 

Dude, I can barely decide what I want to wear for dinner tonight, let alone how I’m going to feel in 2 weeks time. 

The age old question: what’s the best way to pack your shoes?  

Do you put them in the corners and stuff your underwear in them? Or do you squeeze them down the sides at the end? 

Making sure all your separates work together. 

You want to be able to pull out two items of clothing and for them to look super chic together.

Reality: nothing you actually pack with work together. But it’s cool. Rolling with it. 

Maybe I can sneak some of this stuff into my boyfriend/girlfriend’s case. 

He keeps saying that he ‘won’t take that much’ and that his ‘bag is going to be way to big’… he won’t mind. 

(Disclaimer: he definitely does mind)

When you realise that you forgot something essential.

OMG. How did I forget that dress? 

I should really try this stuff on…

It’s a bit silly packing something that’s brand new, when I haven’t even tried it on, isn’t it? Ah well. I’m a rebel. A risk taker. YOLO. 

I’ll just stand on top of my suitcase and that’ll make everything fit.

Yeah, in that case, I can totally fit another pair of shoes in. 

Right. Good. It doesn't fit. 

Perhaps if I jump on it for another minute, it'll all magically, all of a sudden fit!

Oh god. What am I going to wear to the airport?

If I want to get upgraded, I should really wear something smart. But all my nice clothes are packed.

*frantically begins to unpack again*

I need a lie down…

… or a holiday. kbye. 

Oh s***. Where’s my passport? 

Trending On Capital FM

Shawn Mendes Lyrics Quiz

QUIZ: We Promise You'll Struggle To Match The Obscure Shawn Mendes Lyric To The Song...

Perrie Edwards cheers on Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kendall Jenner no tip

Kendall Jenner Hits Back At Claims That She Didn't Tip Her Waiter With A Really Sassy Tweet

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

Lookalikes feature

20 Celebrity Doppelgangers Which Have Left Us SO Confused As To Who's Who

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

James Corden Little Mix Behind The Curtain

WATCH: James Corden Won't Take "No" For An Answer, As He Constantly Tries To Join Little Mix In New Skit

Little Mix