Kendall Jenner Has Been Hilariously Trolled By Her Younger Sister Kylie & It's Sisters To A Tee

Move over, Regina George…

… it seems that hoop earrings are no longer just your thing.

Because the Queen Bee that is Kendall Jenner has stepped out rocking a serious throwback trend, and she is not holding back.

But it seems that some people can’t quite help themselves and feel the need to troll her relentlessly.

In this case, it’s her younger sister Kylie Jenner.

Ky took to Snapchat and sneakily stuck her hand through Kendall’s earring… and it actually fit. With loads of room.

A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) onMar 15, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT

Are your earrings big enough, Kenny?

