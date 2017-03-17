Kendall Jenner Has Been Hilariously Trolled By Her Younger Sister Kylie & It's Sisters To A Tee

17 March 2017, 17:06

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

OMG!

Move over, Regina George…

… it seems that hoop earrings are no longer just your thing. 

> People Are Kicking Off On Twitter About How Impractical Those Clear Boots That The Kardashians Love Are & It's Hilarious

 

Because the Queen Bee that is Kendall Jenner has stepped out rocking a serious throwback trend, and she is not holding back. 

But it seems that some people can’t quite help themselves and feel the need to troll her relentlessly.

In this case, it’s her younger sister Kylie Jenner. 

Ky took to Snapchat and sneakily stuck her hand through Kendall’s earring… and it actually fit. With loads of room. 

Are your earrings big enough, Kenny?

You May Also Like...

Kylie Jenner Shares Her Selfie Tips

00:41

Trending On Capital FM

Perrie & Jesy

Jesy Nelson's Response To That Rumoured Little Mix Feud With Perrie Is Absolutely Perfect

Little Mix

Kim Kardashian presents an award

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Maisie Williams The 23rd Annual SAG Awards

Game Of Thrones' Maisie Williams Accidentally Let Slip Which MAJOR Character Is Going To Die In Season 7
Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad Creator Vince Gilligan Just Ended Our Hopes For A New Season With One Sentence
Best of Roman Kemp (17/03/17)

Louisa's Lame Tweets, #BagelGate And Jack Maynard's Selfies - Roman Kemp Summed Up This Week Hilariously!

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

Lookalikes fail

12 Times Fans Have Awkwardly Mistaken Normal People For Celebrities & Got Selfies!

Beyonce Photoshop Image

PhotoFLOPs! 14 Stars Caught Editing Their Instagram Pictures Using Photoshop

Baby names

2017 Baby Names: 10 Predictions That Could Top The Charts Over The Next 12 Months

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson - Symphony video

Clean Bandit & Zara Larsson - 'Symphony'

Clean Bandit

Ed Sheeran Anne Marie Demi Lovato Capital Session

11 Of The Most Iconic Capital Live Sessions That'll Be Lodged In Our Memories Forever

Crosswalk the Musical: Beauty and the Beast

WATCH: James Corden Is - Somehow - The Prettiest Princess As He Puts On His Own Beauty And The Beast Musical