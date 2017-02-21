Kendall And Kylie Have Released A New Clothing Range And Fans Are Kicking Off

21 February 2017, 16:49

Kylie and Kendall Jenner's clothing range

People are kicking off.

Celebrity fashion lines are most commonly a bit rubbish - Bieber, we’re looking at you with your ‘SECURITY’ t-shirt. 

However, when Kendall and Kylie Jenner announced that they would be releasing a new clothing range, we were all kinds of excited. 

> Kendall Jenner Was Asked Which Member Of Taylor Swift's Squad She Disliked The Most & What She Did Really Surprised Us

Presumably based on their effortless daily style, we knew that their range was going to a) SLAY and b) that we would want everything. 

In addition to the Kendall + Kylie range, which has been named DropOne, is a limited-edition capsule collection which will be produced seasonally, with the first drop on sale today. 

However, it seems that not everyone is as into the new range as we are.

Many have taken to Twitter to rant and rave about the price of the new collection and they are NOT happy.

