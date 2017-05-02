Question: Why Did Jaden Smith Bring His Own Cut Off Dreadlocks As His Date To The Met Gala 2017?

2 May 2017, 15:20

Jaden Smith with his dreadlocks at Met Gala 2017

Twitter tries to unravel this modern day mystery.

In 2017, we’re normally pretty happy to accept most things, however Jaden Smith has really pushed the boat out this week when he walked the red carpet of the Met Gala 2017. 

Why? Well, remember when his Dad, Will Smith, cut his dreadlocks off for his new movie role? Jaden proceeded to take said cut off dreadlocks as his date to the Met Ball. 

> Will Smith Just Cut Son Jaden's Dreadlocks Off & Fans Aren't Happy

You know… the event where celebrities make important red carpet debuts (here’s looking at you Selena and The Weeknd) and spark break-up rumours (i.e. Kylie Jenner and Tyga circa 2016)…

We mean, whatever floats your boat and all Jaden but we had no idea he was saving his hair for such a special occasion. 

We do have some questions:

Should we be calling this art?

Is he trying to make some form of statement?

Can it hold his phone and money, like a clutch bag? 

Does it still have a hair band on it? 

Naturally, Twitter went mental over his latest accessory:

