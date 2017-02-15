10 Things To Learn About Fashion Week, As Taught By Your Favourite Films

There are lessons to be learnt in all your favourite films, from Superbad to Sex And The City. Thank us later.

We get it. It's exciting. It's tiring. It's overwhelming.

But there are actually things that you can learn from your favourite films about Fashion Week.

Everyone struts around like they own the place.

We’re talking Miranda Priestly style.

Everyone thinks work sucks.

But in reality, they’re loving the free champagne.

Just... don't have a SuperBad moment and turn up just for the free alcohol, though. That's not cool.

Don't use a taxi as a changing room.

If you’re trying to hail an Uber around the time that a show is kicking out, pigs are more likely to fly.

Oh, and don't use the car as a changing room... we're not all Mila Kunis in Friends With Benefits.

Take risks with your style.

We’re not saying that we think you should wear a binbag to the office or anything (yes, that happens at fashion week) but be brave. Try that dress you think would never suit you, get that haircut - whatever it is, give it a go.

Just like Carrie Bradshaw and her sassy AF brunette hairdo - post Bigg.

Florals for spring will NEVER be ground-breaking.

Turns out, the editor of Devil Wears Prada’s ‘Runway’ actually knew what she was talking about. Don’t worry though, we’ve all done it.

If you love one item of clothing, there is literally no shame in buying it in multiple colours.

Derek Zoolander taught us well.

People are always going to be on a power trip, but don’t let them tell you what to do.

At least, not all the time. We don’t suggest batting your boss down a peg or two but reminding people of your worth is crucial to surviving fashion month.

Thanks for making us sassy, Derek.

Credit cards are not your friend.

We know, we know, it’s tempting when the night before the start of fashion week, you’re STILL panicking about what to wear.

But take a leaf out of Confessions Of A Shopaholic's Becky’s book and don’t rack up a huge credit card bill. You’ll regret it at the end of the month.

On Wednesdays, no one wears pink.

We literally cannot advise you more to stay away from this motto.

Ignore everything that Mean Girls taught you.

Don’t do anything drastic just for fashion.

Jenny Humphrey may well have legally divorced her parents in order to start a fashion line, but that’s probably a bit extreme.

