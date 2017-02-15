10 Things To Learn About Fashion Week, As Taught By Your Favourite Films

15 February 2017, 17:24

Sex and the city 2

There are lessons to be learnt in all your favourite films, from Superbad to Sex And The City. Thank us later.

We get it. It's exciting. It's tiring. It's overwhelming. 

But there are actually things that you can learn from your favourite films about Fashion Week.

> The 10 Types Of People You Will DEFINITELY See At Fashion Week

Everyone struts around like they own the place. 

We’re talking Miranda Priestly style. 

Everyone thinks work sucks. 

But in reality, they’re loving the free champagne. 

Just... don't have a SuperBad moment and turn up just for the free alcohol, though. That's not cool.

Don't use a taxi as a changing room. 

If you’re trying to hail an Uber around the time that a show is kicking out, pigs are more likely to fly. 

Oh, and don't use the car as a changing room... we're not all Mila Kunis in Friends With Benefits. 

Take risks with your style. 

We’re not saying that we think you should wear a binbag to the office or anything (yes, that happens at fashion week) but be brave. Try that dress you think would never suit you, get that haircut - whatever it is, give it a go. 

Just like Carrie Bradshaw and her sassy AF brunette hairdo - post Bigg. 

Florals for spring will NEVER be ground-breaking. 

Turns out, the editor of Devil Wears Prada’s ‘Runway’ actually knew what she was talking about. Don’t worry though, we’ve all done it. 

If you love one item of clothing, there is literally no shame in buying it in multiple colours. 

Derek Zoolander taught us well. 

People are always going to be on a power trip, but don’t let them tell you what to do.

At least, not all the time. We don’t suggest batting your boss down a peg or two but reminding people of your worth is crucial to surviving fashion month. 

Thanks for making us sassy, Derek. 

Credit cards are not your friend. 

We know, we know, it’s tempting when the night before the start of fashion week, you’re STILL panicking about what to wear. 

But take a leaf out of Confessions Of A Shopaholic's Becky’s book and don’t rack up a huge credit card bill. You’ll regret it at the end of the month. 

On Wednesdays, no one wears pink. 

We literally cannot advise you more to stay away from this motto. 

Ignore everything that Mean Girls taught you. 

Don’t do anything drastic just for fashion. 

Jenny Humphrey may well have legally divorced her parents in order to start a fashion line, but that’s probably a bit extreme. 

You May Also Like...

Beyoncé's Birthday Bash was Lit!

01:07

Trending On Capital FM

Snapchat accounts fashion week

27 Of The Best Snapchat Accounts To Follow Throughout Fashion Month

Kanye West steps out with blonde hair

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Beyonce and Kim Kardashian FROW

10 Reasons To Give A Flying F About Fashion Month

Harry Styles and Sienna Miller Fashion Week 2013

The 10 Types Of People You Will DEFINITELY See At Fashion Week

The OA

The OA Season 2: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

2017 New Album Releases

The 34 Most Important Pop, EDM & RnB Albums Released In 2017

Gazmoji

7 Of The Best Custom Celeb Emoji Apps You NEED To Have From Kimoji To Gazmoji & More

Single Guys

Valentine’s Day 2016 – Check Out 9 Of The Hottest Single Celebrity Men

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Ed Sheeran 29th Annual ARIA Awards 2015

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Vents About Not Being Let Into His Own Label's GRAMMY After-Party!

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Carpool Karaoke

WATCH: Someone Got The First Footage Of Ed Sheeran's Carpool Karaoke, Now Every Sheerio Is Screaming!

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber Valentines

WATCH: Justin Bieber Confesses On Instagram He Had Just As Much Of A Naff Valentine's Day As You

Justin Bieber