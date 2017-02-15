10 Things To Learn About Fashion Week, As Taught By Your Favourite Films

Now Playing
15 February 2017, 17:24
There are lessons to be learnt in all your favourite films, from Superbad to Sex And The City. Thank us later.
We get it. It's exciting. It's tiring. It's overwhelming.
But there are actually things that you can learn from your favourite films about Fashion Week.
We’re talking Miranda Priestly style.
But in reality, they’re loving the free champagne.
Just... don't have a SuperBad moment and turn up just for the free alcohol, though. That's not cool.
If you’re trying to hail an Uber around the time that a show is kicking out, pigs are more likely to fly.
Oh, and don't use the car as a changing room... we're not all Mila Kunis in Friends With Benefits.
We’re not saying that we think you should wear a binbag to the office or anything (yes, that happens at fashion week) but be brave. Try that dress you think would never suit you, get that haircut - whatever it is, give it a go.
Just like Carrie Bradshaw and her sassy AF brunette hairdo - post Bigg.
Turns out, the editor of Devil Wears Prada’s ‘Runway’ actually knew what she was talking about. Don’t worry though, we’ve all done it.
Derek Zoolander taught us well.
At least, not all the time. We don’t suggest batting your boss down a peg or two but reminding people of your worth is crucial to surviving fashion month.
Thanks for making us sassy, Derek.
We know, we know, it’s tempting when the night before the start of fashion week, you’re STILL panicking about what to wear.
But take a leaf out of Confessions Of A Shopaholic's Becky’s book and don’t rack up a huge credit card bill. You’ll regret it at the end of the month.
We literally cannot advise you more to stay away from this motto.
Ignore everything that Mean Girls taught you.
Jenny Humphrey may well have legally divorced her parents in order to start a fashion line, but that’s probably a bit extreme.
