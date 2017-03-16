People Are Kicking Off On Twitter About How Impractical Those Clear Boots That The Kardashians Love Are & It's Hilarious

16 March 2017, 13:55

Weird plastic boots

Worst fashion trend, ever?

You know those see-through plastic boots that all the Kardashian’s are wearing? 

Well, they look hella cool, yes, but we’ve always thought that they’re not exactly practical. Unless you’re immune to sweat (gross, we know…) SURELY they get steamed up?

 Kylie Jenner clear boots

Turns out, our concerns were well placed because people have been taking to Twitter to express their annoyance at such issue. 

For the record: They’re not even remotely glamorous IRL. 

 

Love this look! Clear thigh high boots YEEZY SEASON 4

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) onSep 10, 2016 at 2:49pm PDT

Not only do you have to use an obscene amount of body butter to get the shoe on your foot in the first place - which is just what you want to do before you trek to work, right? - you then have to contend with the fact that they will fall victim to condensation within time. 

People have expressed their experiences on Twitter and revealed that the trapped heat turned the shoes into greenhouses which is obviously SUCH an attractive look. 

Although, fun fact: the shoes do come with holes in the side for ventilation. 

 

I am NOT fixin to play with y'all... #perspexboots #perspex #clear #clearshoes #clearboots #boots #booties #trend

A post shared by #YourFave6Footer (@bourgeoisgurl) onSep 30, 2016 at 7:22pm PDT

We think we’ll pass on this weird trend.

