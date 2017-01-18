Bella Hadid Responds To Selena's 'Belfie' AND Shows The Weeknd What He's Missing In Sassy New Video

18 January 2017, 16:45

Bella Hadid Responds To Selena's 'Belfie' AND Show

GO, GIRL!

Bella Hadid is said to be leaning on her sister Gigi for support, but it seems that she is also quite good at making herself feel better. 

Because, the supermodel has responded to Selena Gomez’s ‘belfie’ with a seriously sexy and sassy Instagram video. 

> Bella Hadid Was Caught Scrolling Through Old Pics Of Her Ex The Weeknd & It'll Break Your Heart

Showing The Weeknd what he is missing, the brunette beauty showed off her long legs and envy-inducing hair in a new campaign video for Dior. 

And, for the record - we are seriously crushing on her right now. 

 

from day to night New @diormakeup baby #diorforever Perfect Cushion #Diormakeup @peterphilipsmakeup

A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) onJan 17, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

Bella just upped the ante. What’s your next move, Selena?

You May Also Like...

Did Selena Just Confuse Yorkshire Pudding with Tampon!?!?

Selena Gomez and Roman Kemp play the Whisper Challenge.

02:04

Trending On Capital FM

The Weeknd and Selena Gomez Break-Up Asset

The Weeknd Will "Shut Down The Relationship" With Selena Gomez, If You Start Saying This One Thing...

The Weeknd

Ariana Grande lounges around in skimpy bodysuit

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App!

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kim Kardashian

After Her Robbery Kim Kardashian’s Filmed Scenes For A Movie… About A Jewellery Heist

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne's Reaction When Ex-Boyfriend Charlie Puth's Song Came On Is Hilariously Awkward
Kim Woodburn & Jamie O'Hara

Kim Woodburn Removed From The CBB House After An Explosive Fight With Jamie O'Hara

Latest Photos

See more Latest Photos

Blond to Brunette: Ariana Grande

Pop Stars... Blonde Or Brunette? 27 Stars Who Changed It Up!

Rihanna's house

Celebrity Houses: 23 UNBELIEVABLE Pop Star Homes You Wish You Lived In

Ed Sheeran Big Top 40 Studio 3

This Week's Top 10 (15th January 2017)

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Kids Impersonate Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gag

These Kids Impersonating Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga & Adam Levine Are Better Than Any Cover Band!

Taylor Swift

Marvin Humes Niall Horan

Marvin Humes Sold His House To Niall Horan But Left Something Behind That Caused A Bit Of A Problem

One Direction

Celebrity Bottle Flip Challenge

Flippin' Heck! These Popstars BOSSED The Bottle Flip Challenge At The BRITs 2017 Launch!