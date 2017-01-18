Bella Hadid Responds To Selena's 'Belfie' AND Shows The Weeknd What He's Missing In Sassy New Video

GO, GIRL!

Bella Hadid is said to be leaning on her sister Gigi for support, but it seems that she is also quite good at making herself feel better.

Because, the supermodel has responded to Selena Gomez’s ‘belfie’ with a seriously sexy and sassy Instagram video.

Showing The Weeknd what he is missing, the brunette beauty showed off her long legs and envy-inducing hair in a new campaign video for Dior.

And, for the record - we are seriously crushing on her right now.

from day to night New @diormakeup baby #diorforever Perfect Cushion #Diormakeup @peterphilipsmakeup A video posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) onJan 17, 2017 at 1:50pm PST

Bella just upped the ante. What’s your next move, Selena?

