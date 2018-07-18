Yardley Wood Man Charged With Neighbour's Murder

18 July 2018, 09:16

The family of a 28 year old man who was stabbed to

Reece Hipwood was killed in the early hours of Sunday

A 54 year old man arrested over the death of his neighbour in Birmingham has been charged with his murder.

John Nixon, from Sandmere Road in Yardley Wood, is accused of stabbing 28 year old Reece Hipwood at 01:40am on Sunday.

He's due before magistrates on Wednesday (18th) morning.

A tribute issued later on behalf of his family read: “Our boy has been taken from us too soon. We love and deeply miss you so much Reece. God bless you son and brother, uncle and fiancé."

