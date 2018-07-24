Woman Seriously Injured In Acid Attack In Ladywood

A 47-year-old woman's been left with injuries to her face after an acid attack in the Ladywood area of Birmingham.

It happened around 10am this morning on Northbrook Street and police have told Capital a man on a pushbike or moped threw the substance in the woman's face.

West Midlands Police have released a statement about the attack:

"Police are investigating an attack in which a corrosive substance was thrown at a woman in Ladywood, Birmingham at around 10:00am this morning (Tuesday 24 July).

"The woman, who is 47-years-old, is thought to have been in the vicinity of Northbrook Street when the substance was thrown at her by someone on a passing moped or pushbike.

"She has been taken to hospital with serious injuries to her face.

"Police are appealing to anyone who saw anything or who may have information to contact West Midlands Police on 101 quoting log number 772 of 24 July."

West Midlands Ambulance Service treated the woman at a home in Smethwick. They've told Capital:

"West Midlands Ambulance Service can confirm that it was called to Astbury Avenue, Smethwick shortly before 10.30am today (Tuesday). An ambulance, a paramedic officer, the Trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and a Critical Care Car from Midlands Air Ambulance responded to the scene.



"Crews arrived to find a woman, in her 40s, who had suffered serious chemical burns to her face following an attack which is believed to have taken place in the vicinity of Northbrook Street in Ladywood. The woman was given pain relief to help ease her discomfort whilst her face was fully irrigated with water to help remove the unknown substance. She was then transferred by land ambulance on blue lights to hospital for further specialist burns treatment."