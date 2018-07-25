Wolverhampton Men Charged After Worcester Acid Attack

25 July 2018, 08:16

Worcester Acid attack Home Bargains toddler burns

It happened at a Home Bargains store in the city on Saturday

Two men from Wolverhampton have been charged after a suspected acid attack on a three year-old boy.

It happened at a Home Bargains store in Worcester on Saturday.

The 39 and 41 year-olds join three other men from London, accused of conspiracy to commit grievous bodily harm. They are due before Kidderminster Magistrates Court this morning (25th).

The toddler was discharged from hospital on Sunday and is recovering at home with his family. He suffered burns to his face and one of his arms, although the long term implications of his injuries are uncertain.

West Mercia Police say for legal reasons they have not named the five defendants.

