Wolverhampton Man Guilty Of Taxi Driver's Death

24 July 2018, 07:22

He's been convicted of manslaughter

A man from Wolverhampton's been found guilty of manslaughter, after a taxi driver was killed in Telford.

52-year-old Ishfaq Hussain died when his cab hit a tree in Ironbridge Road in Madeley last August.

32-year-old John Cox will be sentenced later this week, along with 19-year-old Brandon Dowen from Telford.

DCI Steve Tonks said "Ishfaq Hussain was married with a family. He was a hard working taxi driver who at the time of his death was doing his job to support his family. He was also a well respected man in the community. "

Dowen and Cox were arrested on suspicion of murder on 8 August 2017 and were released under investigation. They were charged with manslaughter on 24 January 2018 and were bailed to first appear before Telford Magistrates' on Monday, 26 February.

