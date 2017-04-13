Wolverhampton Man Guilty Of Housemate's Murder Had Killed Before

13 April 2017, 11:08

Sivan Amin

It's been revealed a man found guilty of murdering his former housemate in Wolverhampton had already served time for murder in Sweden.

Sivan Amin was found guilty at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Wednesday of murdering Mircea Gheorghe Cozmiuc on September 3 last year, after the breakdown of their friendship.

West Midlands Police have now revealed Amin, 37, of Merridale Street West, in Wolverhampton, had once served jail time after shooting dead another former friend in Sweden 10 years ago.

Amin was convicted after jurors heard how he attacked his 23-year-old victim in Carter Road, Wolverhampton, at about 7am, before fleeing in an Audi.

Police traced the car through CCTV and found the dead man's blood on the accelerator pedal.

Cozmiuc, who witnesses heard screaming during the attack, had suffered more than 20 stab wounds.

The two men had lived together in a house in the street where Amin launched his attack, but they parted ways after he became jealous of the other man's friendships.

Speaking following his conviction, Detective Inspector Jim Munro of West Midlands Police said: "It was a savage attack where Amin had only one thought - to kill.

"It appeared Amin may have become jealous of Gheorghe's other friendships; and resulted in him carrying out this brutal attack.

"He now faces a substantial period behind bars.

"This conviction will hopefully bring some closure for Gheorghe's family.''

Amin will be sentenced on Thursday.

Trending On Capital FM

Charlotte Crosby & Stephen Bear

Charlotte Crosby Confirms Plans To Re-enter Celebrity Big Brother With Stephen Bear

Kim Kardashian posts an epic throwback photo of he

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Ludacris On His CGI Abs

WATCH: EEK! Ludacris Is Grilled Over His Lame Excuse For Those Fake Photoshopped Abs

Jesy Nelson Deleting Chris Clark Instagram

Jesy Nelson's Deleted All Traces Of Chris Clark From Instagram, Leaving Fans Wondering If They've Split!

Little Mix

Global's Make Some Noise - Capital

WATCH: Global's Make Some Noise Just Delivered Some HUGE Cheques To Our Chosen Charities

Cara and Nathan split

Love Island 2016's Cara & Nathan Have Broken Up & We're Completely Heartbroken

Harry Styles at AMA's 2015

Harry Styles Looks Like An Absolute Ray Of Sunshine In A Jaunty Yellow Jumper & Twitter Loses It

One Direction