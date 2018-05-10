Wolverhampton Businessman Charged With Wife's Murder

10 May 2018, 06:10

Sarbjit Kaur

38 year-old Sarbjit Kaur was found unconscious by family on February 16th.

A businessman has been charged with the murder of his wife after she was found dead at their home in Wolverhampton.

Gurpreet Singh, aged 42 from Rookery Lane in Penn was charged on Wednesday evening by West Midlands Police detectives with the murder of 38-year-old Sarbjit Kaur.

A post-mortem examination found she died as a result of asphyxiation.

Mr Singh is set to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court today (10 May) where the murder charge will be put to him.

Detective Chief Inspector Chris Mallett from West Midlands Police's Homicide Team, said: 

"This is a murder that has really shocked the local community and we have been working flat-out to move the investigation forward.

"This is a significant development and we continue to support Mrs Kaur's many friends and family."

