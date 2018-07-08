West Midlands Police Search For Missing 16 Month Old

West Midlands Police say they are searching for a 16-month-old boy who has been missing since being made a ward of court.

Joeking Kyereh, also known as Richie Tetteh Angmortey and Richie Kyereh, who had lived in Tipton, Sandwell, is thought to be with his father, Richard Kyereh, and heavily pregnant mother, Eunice Kyereh.

The child was made a ward of court at the Family Division of the High Court in London. Following increasing concerns about his welfare, arrest warrants have now been issued for his parents.

Both parents are known to have used different names. Joeking's mother has been known by the following names; Eunice Dede Angmortey, Eunice Dee Goddess Kyereh, Queen Goddess Kyereh, Eunice Queen Kyerah.

His father has been known as Richard Kyerah, Richard Kwaku and Richard Qwaku.

Eunice Kyereh was last known to be in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, but has links to Croydon and has previously lived in Tipton. Both parents have links to South Wales.

Anyone with information as to where Joeking is are being asked to call police on 101.