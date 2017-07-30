Wanted: Third Man Over Double Rape In Birmingham

Detectives are still looking for a third man over the double rape of a young girl in Birmingham.

The two men, a 35-year-old and a 27-year-old, who are both from the Birmingham area have been arrested on suspicion of rape for the first attack at Witton train station on Tuesday night.

DCI Tony Fitzpatrick from British Transport Police, said: "Our investigation into the second incident in the vehicle continues at a pace. The young victim was raped for a second time in a vehicle close to Witton station at approximately 2am.

"I am still looking to hear from anyone who lives locally to Witton and saw a young girl walking by herself during the early hours of Wednesday morning. If you saw any vehicle or any person acting suspiciously then please get in touch as soon as possible."

The man sought over the offence in the vehicle is described as thick set man, approximately 5ft 6inc with large biceps.

Anyone with any information can get in touch by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 65 of 26/07/2017. Alternatively, you can pass information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.