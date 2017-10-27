Bilston Dad Charged With Killing Baby Son

Now Playing
27 October 2017, 14:06
6 month old Kayden Walker was found collapsed at the family home by paramedics.
After a lengthy investigation, West Midlands Police say they've charged a 26 year-old father with murdering his 6 month old son.
Ricky Walker was arrested last June after Kayden died in hospital - so was mum Laura Davis.
The pair from Bilston had been on bail since but detectives now have enough evidence to charge them.
24 year-old Laura Davis from Walnut Close is accused of causing or allowing the death of a child, as well as ill treatment or neglect of a child.
She's been bailed to appear at Walsall Magistrates in the coming weeks.
Ricky Walker is also charged with causing or allowing the death of a child and appeared before Magistrates on Friday 27th October.