V Fest 2017 At Weston Park

Weston Park in Staffordshire is home to V Festival once again this year.

You'd be crazy not to be excited about this year's lineup, with Jay Z choosing to do his ONLY European gig here in the West Midlands!

via GIPHY

So, what do you need to know? Errrrr, it's going to be EPIC!?!

Here's how the lineup's looking for Weston Park, with times now confirmed...

SATURDAY:

- Clean Bandit - Supervene Stage - 2:15pm

- Jason Derulo - Supervene Stage - 3:25pm

- JP Cooper - MTV Stage - 3:35pm

- Krept & Konan - MTV Stage - 4:40pm

- Emeli Sande - Supervene Stage - 4:55pm

- Disciples - Dance Arena - 5:15pm

- Nadia Rose - V Street Stage - 6:00pm

- Stormzy - Supervene Stage - 6:15pm

- Example & DJ Wire - Dance Arena - 6:30pm

- Ellie Goulding - Supervene Stage - 7:35pm

- Dizzee Rascal - MTV Stage - 8:00pm

- Jay Z - Supervene Stage - 9:15pm

- Gorgon City - Dance Arena - 9:30pm

SUNDAY:

- Busted - Supervene Stage - 12:15pm

- Jay Sean - MTV Stage - 12:45pm

- Ella Eyre - Supervene Stage - 1:10pm

- Calum Scott - MTV Stage - 1:25pm

- George Ezra - Supervene Stage - 1:55pm

- James Arthur - Supervene Stage - 2:15pm

- The Vamps - MTV Stage - 3:20pm

- Madness - Supervene Stage - 3:25pm

- Jonas Blue - MTV Stage - 4:25pm

- Sigala - Dance Arena - 5:30pm

- Anne-Marie - MTV Stage - 5:35pm

- Jess Glynne - Supervene Stage - 6:15pm

- Sigma Live - MTV Stage - 6:45pm

- Craig David - Supervene Stage - 7:35pm

- Galantis - Dance Arena - 8:00pm

- Sean Paul - MTV Stage - 8:00pm

- P!NK - Supervene Stage - 9:15pm

- Steve Aoki - Dance Arena - 9:15pm

- Rudimental - MTV Stage - 9:20pm

We've been speaking to some of the artists ahead of their performances this weekend - and they're buzzing!

Organisers are releasing regular updates about this weekend's festival in Weston Park and Hylands Park, as excitement builds.

V Fest are advising festival goers that there will be increased security checks for anyone going onto the site. Everyone heading in will be subject to extra searches of their vehicles, bags and their person. There are also bag size restrictions in place for anyone going into the actual arena to check out the world class acts.

Please note only bags of A4 size or smaller will be allowed into the arena.



This applies to all ticket holders. #V2017 pic.twitter.com/apORvAecc4 — V FESTIVAL (@vfestival) August 15, 2017

There’s no excuse for running out of a bevy during Jay Z’s set with the concierge service the festival are doing!

Dedicated staff will be roaming the arena over the course of the weekend, and in exchange for concierge tokens, they can get you up to 4 drinks from the bar! So no chance of missing your fave acts.

Staffs police will be on site all weekend, and they have some pretty sound advice - look after your mates!

Have a great time at #vfestival but know your limits. If you feel unwell get medical help, avoid drugs and don't leave a drunk mate behind. pic.twitter.com/z55hf9Yi8J — VFest Staffs Police (@VFestPolice) August 13, 2017

Keep it Capital, we'll have more information on any travel disruption around Weston Park this weekend so you can hopefully avoid the worst of it!