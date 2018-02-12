Uncle Charged With Wolverhampton Schoolgirl's Death

Jasmine Forrester died in hospital after being found stabbed at a house on Kent Road on Friday morning.

A 51 year-old man from Wolverhampton has been charged with murdering his 11 year-old niece.

Jasmine Forrester was found with serious injuries in a house on Kent Road at around 1am on Friday 9th February, after a neighbour reported a disturbance to police.

The 11 year-old later died in hospital.

Delroy Forrester from Lower Villiers Street in Blakenhall was arrested at the scene, before being taken to hospital for injuries to his hand.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear before Wolverhampton Magistrates later.

Leading the investigation, Detective Inspector Ian Wilkins from the West Midlands Police Homicide Team said:

“We are continuing to support Jasmine’s family at this truly tragic time.



“The family have asked for privacy and we really hope everyone can respect that wish.



“We are not seeking anyone else in relation to this incident, but if anyone has information please get in contact with us.”