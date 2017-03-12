Tributes To Teenage Cyclist Who Died In Birmingham Crash

12 March 2017, 12:23

Sean Purchase

The family of a 15-year-old cyclist who was killed in a collision in Great Barr have paid tribute to the "strongest person anyone could meet''.

Sean Purchase was hit by a grey Vauxhall Astra when he was riding along Wandsworth Road on February 2.

He died on March 6 after receiving intensive treatment for critical injuries at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

Speaking about their loss, his family said: "Sean was the strongest person anyone could meet and we are so proud of him and have been truly blessed to have him in our lives.

"Life will never be the same for all his family and friends, however, his kind nature and awesome sense of humour will never leave our hearts.

"As a family we would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support at this devastating time.''

A "quick-thinking'' van driver was praised at the time for using his van to shield the teenager's body from traffic, while a woman performed CPR on him in a "truly commendable'' act before police arrived.

The driver stopped to assist officers with their enquiries and police are urging witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information about the collision should contact Pc Damian Gibson at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 ext 843 6056.

