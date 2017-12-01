Tributes Paid To 7-Year-Old Found Dead In Nechells

Tributes have been paid to a 7-year-old who died in Nechells.

A man and a woman were arrested on suspicion of wilfully ill-treating a child after Hakeem Hussain was found dead on Sunday night.

They've now been released under investigation.

His school have called him "a most beautiful little boy"

Det Insp Jim Munro, from the Public Protection Unit, said: “This is a tragic case and has understandably had a huge impact on the community.



“We’re working with partner agencies, including health and education officials, to ensure people who are close to Hakeem are given the support they need.



“We are keen to hear from anyone who knew Hakeem as we continue to build up a picture of the circumstances surrounding his death.”



Speaking on behalf of children and staff at Nechells E-ACT Academy, where Hakeem was in year three, headteacher Julie Wright said: “Hakeem was a most beautiful little boy, a great friend to many staff and children with a wicked sense of humour and an infectious giggle.



“He was a warm and generous-hearted soul who was talented across many areas of the curriculum but especially so in music and the arts.



“His performance as the ‘Christmas Star’ in the year two nativity play last year will stay with me forever as he totally stole the show with his clear speaking voice and stage presence.



“There wasn’t a dry eye in the house as he delivered his lines with poignancy, grace and humour.



“The twinkle in his beautiful eyes was as bright as the stars in the sky, and our love for him will shine out forever, from all of his Nechells family.



“All of this week children and staff have been remembering what a great friend Hakeem was to them, and we are putting together a book of our happy memories culminating in a whole academy assembly to celebrate his many gifts and talents.



“Hakeem will be sorely missed by us all.”