Toddler Dies After Birmingham Collision

14 July 2018, 09:14

police generic

A 19 month old boy who was critically injured on Friday (13th July) after a collision with a van in Birmingham has died.

The toddler was taken to Birmingham Children's Hospital after it happened at Sarehole Mill off Wake Green Road in Billesley.

A 30 year old man and 26 year old woman have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury through dangerous driving.

They remain in police custody.

Police have seized a van which will be forensically examined by officers.

