Tied Pub Tenants Protest In Birmingham

They accuse the Pub Adjudicator of failing to act in the interest of Tied Pub Tenants and Pubs

Pub landlords protesting in Birmingham have told Capital they're losing thousands of pounds a year by not being able to buy beer on an open market.

A legislation was passed in 2015 for tenants to apply to do so, but today they argue the man in charge, Paul Newby, is blocking the applications in order to make more money.

The code basically means they'd buy at a lower price - which would mean being able to sell to customers at a lower price too.

Tied pub tenants have been protesting in #Birmingham against a code that's seeing them priced out of their own pubs #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/2bOGCtbYGO — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) March 15, 2017

The Pubs Code Adjudicator told Capital:

"Paul Newby has repeatedly offered to meet those organising the protest, including inviting them to full discussions on March 27th.

Like all previous offers made by the Pubs Code Adjudicator they have rejected this invitation. Sadly, it is the case that the campaigners prefer to stage a demonstration rather than sit down for constructive discussions about how to make the Pubs Code work for tenants.

If they change their mind the door remains open. The very fact that significant numbers of tied tenants have contacted the PCA enquiry line and referred cases to the PCA for arbitration demonstrates that there is a high level of confidence in the PCA within the sector.

The PCA is making good progress working for fairness for tenants. The Adjudicator has already announced the completion of five referrals for arbitration; in terms of any arbitration process this is swift progress. Arbitration is not a simple process that produces an overnight solution and the PCA has only limited influence over how individual cases progress as the parties have significant control on timing.

With regards to the protestors’ assertion of conflict of interest there is no case for the Adjudicator to answer. Mr Newby was appointed through an open process which has been upheld by the Public Appointments Commissioner. He has been open about his residual financial interests with his former employer; these have no impact whatsoever on his ability to be a fair and impartial adjudicator."