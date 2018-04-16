The Commonwealth Games Is Handed To Birmingham

16 April 2018, 08:06

commonwealth birmingham handover

Birmingham has officially taken over the Commonwealth Games.

The UK's second city will host the competition in 2022.

Around a billion people watched the ceremony on Sunday which began with Birmingham's Lord Mayor Anne Underwood telling crowds in Australia: "We are a very young and diverse city - we will showcase our city's youth and diversity."

There were performances from rappers and speak artists before crossing over to Birmingham where viewers were treated to a colourful routine by hundreds of dancers in Victoria Square.

They performed to 'Mr Blue Sky' by Birmingham band ELO.

 

 There was a choir, drag queens in the fountain 

Erdington rapper Lady Sanity took to the stage in the Gold Coast along with poet Amerah Saleh.

 

Team England will hope a home Games helps them build on a second-placed finish in the medal table on the Gold Coast this year.

They won 45 golds altogether with 136 medals in total.


