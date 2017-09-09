Teenager Stabbed After Getting Off Bus In Great Barr

9 September 2017, 12:01

Police officer

An investigation has started after a teenager was stabbed in Birmingham after getting off a bus.

The 17-year-old left the number 28 bus in Dyas Road around 1.30pm on Friday 8 September after he was asked for money by another teenager who had got on the bus without cash.

As he walked off, he was followed by the other teenager into Booths Lane, where he was attacked near the junction with Aldridge Road and received a number of stab injuries to his head and body.

The offender, described as being black, aged around 19, 6'3 tall and wearing a dark hoody and jeans, then ran off.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries before being discharged.

Sergeant Amardeep Uppal from Force CID said: "This was a nasty unprovoked attack on a young lad. We are appealing for anyone who may have seen the attack in Booths Lane or anyone who saw the offender trying to get on the number 28 bus in Aldridge Road, Great Barr immediately before to contact us."

Officers are checking CCTV and inquiries are on-going to identify the offender.

Trending On Capital FM

The Script

The Script's 2018 UK Tour Dates – Find Out How To Get Your Tickets!

Cheryl attends charity event

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Fusion Festival 2017

Win Tickets To See Little Mix Live On Tour All This Weekend On Capital!

Little Mix

Will Manning Eating Challenge Make Some Noise

WATCH: Try Not To Gag As Will Manning Chomps On A Scorpion, For Failing #MakeSomeNoise Zip-Wire Challenge!
Beyonce Taylor Swift 2017

Taylor Swift's Director Claimed Beyoncé Copied Tay & The Beyhive Are NOT Happy About it

Taylor Swift

Louis Tomlinson

Louis Tomlinson’s Been Forced To Go To Police After Receiving Horrific Death Threats

Jeremy McConnell & Rumoured New GF Mandi Flood

Steph Davis Thinks Jeremy McConnell Is Trying To 'Wind Her Up' As His New Girlfriend Is Revealed