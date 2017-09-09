Teenager Stabbed After Getting Off Bus In Great Barr

An investigation has started after a teenager was stabbed in Birmingham after getting off a bus.

The 17-year-old left the number 28 bus in Dyas Road around 1.30pm on Friday 8 September after he was asked for money by another teenager who had got on the bus without cash.

As he walked off, he was followed by the other teenager into Booths Lane, where he was attacked near the junction with Aldridge Road and received a number of stab injuries to his head and body.

The offender, described as being black, aged around 19, 6'3 tall and wearing a dark hoody and jeans, then ran off.

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital where he was treated for his injuries before being discharged.

Sergeant Amardeep Uppal from Force CID said: "This was a nasty unprovoked attack on a young lad. We are appealing for anyone who may have seen the attack in Booths Lane or anyone who saw the offender trying to get on the number 28 bus in Aldridge Road, Great Barr immediately before to contact us."

Officers are checking CCTV and inquiries are on-going to identify the offender.