Teen Murdered In Wolverhampton Named As Keelan Wilson

The 15 year-old died in hospital after being stabbed in the city on Tuesday night

A top police officer in the West Midlands has described the death of Keelan Wilson as "unnecessary and tragic".

The 15 year-old was stabbed during a disorder between a group of young people in Wolverhampton just after 11pm on Tuesday; he later died in hospital.

Police are urging the community in #Wolverhampton to come forward if they have any information on the murder of a 15yo boy



Chief Superintendent Jayne Meir spoke to #CapitalReports at the scene pic.twitter.com/b3t0zItBlU — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) May 30, 2018

Chief Superintendent Jayne Meir said:

“We need to understand why this happened so it doesn’t happen to anybody else," said Ch Supt Meir.

“This was an absolutely unnecessary and tragic incident where a 15-year-old boy has lost his life. We need to stand up together as a community and stop this from happening.

“Our young people are increasingly feeling the need to carry weapons. The natural consequence of carrying weapons is that people get injured and on this occasion, someone lost their life. He [Keelan] was at the start of his life and it’s ended absolutely prematurely and we need to stop it happening to other young people in our city."

The West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, David Jamieson, said:

“For anyone to have their life taken in this way is truly heart breaking. For this to happen to someone so young is almost incomprehensible.

“The killing has devastated the victim’s family, friends and the wider West Midlands.

“I have every confidence the police are working around the clock to catch those responsible and will bring them to justice.

“This attack is another stark reminder that we must not tolerate the violent crimes that are plaguing communities up and down the country.

“To help reverse the rise in violent crime I am investing an extra £2 million to tackle the causes. The initiatives include mentoring schemes to help young people make the right life choices, employing mediators to defuse gang violence and supporting individuals to escape the cycle of crime."



