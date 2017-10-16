Teen Dies After Fight Outside Walsall Boxing Match

A murder investigation has been launched.

A 19 year-old man has died after he was left critical after a large disorder broke out at a boxing match at Walsall Town Hall.

There are unconfirmed reports that the teenager was stabbed in the neck during the fight which spilled out onto the town's streets on Saturday night.

Several others were injured, but not seriously.

A police statement read: "Walsall disorder update - the injured teen has sadly passed away. This is now a murder inquiry. Our thought are with family and friends."

Capital first heard about the disorder after Black Country Boxing sent out a tweet on Saturday night, saying Sunday evening's match was cancelled.

In light of the latest news about the teenager, they have now tweeted this statement.

BCB Statement. There will be no further comment out of respect for the family & to allow the Police to continue their investigation. pic.twitter.com/LseQBr2pS8 — BCB Promotions (@BCB_Boxing) 15 October 2017

A police cordon was put up and then expanded to including surrounding streets around the town centre venue, while forensics investigations continued in a bid to piece together what happened.

Officers have been speaking to people who may have seen the incident and CCTV is being studied in a bid to identify anybody involved.

Several hundred spectators had turned up to see The World Awaits bout's main contest between local prospect Luke Paddock and Myron Mills, from Derby.