Storm Doris Victim In Wolverhampton Named

24 February 2017, 14:16

Tahnie Martin Storm Doris Victim Wolverhampton

The 29 year-old was killed by flying debris from a nearby building

West Midlands Police have named the woman who died during Storm Doris as Tahnie Martin.

The 29 year-old from Stafford was walking along Dudley Street in Wolverhampton yesterday when she was hit by falling wooden debris from a nearby building.

Detective Inspector Paul Joyce said: 

“We are still trying to ascertain who the building belongs to and whether there is any criminal liability.

“This is a deeply tragic incident and our thoughts remain with Miss Martin’s family.

“We would ask that their privacy is respected in their time of grief.”

Tahnie worked at the University of Wolverhampton - and the Vice Chancellor Geoff Layer said:

“We are all deeply saddened by this tragic loss.

“During Tahnie’s short time at the University, she made a real impact both in a professional and personal capacity. She became a very popular member of the team and was highly valued.” 


Dr Aidan Byrne, course leader at the University of Wolverhampton, said: 

"Everyone in the English department is shocked and saddened by the death yesterday of Tahnie Martin.

"She organised our 50th anniversary dinner on Wednesday night, coping with us with humour and forbearance.

"She was irrepressibly optimistic and kind, full of ideas and always enthusiastic. We were so grateful to her, and we're glad that the last thing we did on Wednesday night was give her a hug and tell her how much we appreciated everything she did.

"She will be missed by everyone who knew her."


Trending On Capital FM

SM:TV

Ant & Dec Just Confirmed That SM:TV Live Could Return Very Soon

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for dinner

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Leigh-Anne Pinnock joins Snapchat

80+ Of The Best Popstars You Should Have On Snapchat

My Capital App

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Ben on Friends

Ross's Son Ben From 'Friends' Is A Legitimate Hot AF Heart-Throb Now

Lea Michele

Lea Michele Has Quit Scream Queens & Fans Are Worried It Now Won't Be Renewed For Season 3

Ed Sheeran & Stormzy

These Amazing Ed Sheeran & Stormzy Pics At The BRITs Afterparty Prove They're BFFs & We Love It

Ed Sheeran

Rebecca Black Katy Perry 'Chained To The Rhythm'

WATCH: Remember Friday's Rebecca Black? She's Sung 'Chained To The Rhythm' And... It's Actually Really Good

Katy Perry

Ashley Robert and Brooklyn Beckham rumoured to be

Rumour Has It, Ashley Roberts Was Spotted 'Cosied Up' To Brooklyn Beckham At The BRITs After Party