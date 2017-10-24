Still No Justice For Lozells Riots Murder Victim

24 October 2017, 16:18

Lozells Riots

The family of a man murdered in the Lozells Riots in Birmingham say they can't rest until his killers are brought to justice.

There have been four trials over the death of 23-year-old Isaiah Young-Sam but no one has ever been convicted.

He was with his brother and friends after a trip to the cinema when he was stabbed in the chest during the disorder on Saturday 22 October 2005. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time. 

His mum, Murna, made an emotional plea to his killers:  

Several arrests were made during the disorder and three men were charged and convicted of Isaiah’s death, however they were acquitted on appeal five years later.

Isaiah’s family are still seeking answers and justice for his death and his mother Murna Young-Sam is certain someone knows the truth.

The case is now being reviewed by the force’s Review Team.

Detective Chief Inspector Pete Dunn said: "We understand the pain that another anniversary of a loved one’s death brings, particularly when no-one has been brought to justice for their death.

"In these circumstances no case is ever closed and we are committed to periodically reviewing all evidence to explore any new lines of enquiry, particularly when advancing technology brings new opportunities.

"We will be re-examining all the forensic evidence that was collected during this investigation and, meanwhile, we would urge anyone who knows what happened that day to examine their conscience and do the right thing − call us."

Information can be given to the review team on 101 or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Trending On Capital FM

Jordan Davies

Fans Rush To Support CBB's Jordan Davies After He Sliced His Head Open In Horror Gym Accident
Lady Gaga cosies up to boyfriend, Christian

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Camila Mendes Riverdale

Riverdale's Camila Mendes Has Opened Up About Her Personal Struggle With Eating Disorders & She's An Absolute Hero
Hunger Games

The Internet Is Kicking Off About The New Hunger Games Theme Park & TBH, We Kinda Get It

Jemma Lucy

Wow! Jemma Lucy Looks Unrecognisable In These Throwback Modelling Pics Before All Those Tattoos

Chris Hughes apology

Chris Hughes Has Issued An Apology After Fans Slammed Him For Using A Racist Term On Instagram
'Stranger Things' Quiz Asset

Prove You Could've Been A 'Stranger Things' Kid By Beating Will & Lucas In Our Impossible Quiz