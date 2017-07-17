Siblings Appeal For Brother's Killer To Come Forward

The siblings of a 26 year-old killed in a fight outside a pub in Birmingham have told Capital it's hit everyone who knew him.

Daniel Baird died in hospital after being stabbed outside the Forge Tavern in Digbeth in the early hours of Saturday 8th July.

Today, his brother Tom and sisters Holly Baird and Kerry Sheehan have issued an appeal in the hope that someone will come forward with information.





VIDEO: The brother & sisters of Dan Baird, who was stabbed in a mass brawl in #Digbeth, ask witnesses to come forward #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/vxdM5YvbSL — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) July 17, 2017

The family said:

"Dan had so many friends. He was set to start a new job this week at Jaguar Land Rover and was looking forward to it.

"This has devastated us as a family and for hundreds of others who knew Dan. Our mum and dad can't even bring themselves to leave the house.

"We haven't got our Dan anymore, he was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"If this had happened to another family then Dan would have been the first person to come forward and help... Please, if you have information then come forward, not coming forward because you are scared will not end this violence.

"If you have a heart please come forward - put yourself in our shoes."

Dan’s girlfriend, Gemma Morris, has also paid tribute, she said:

“Me and Dan had a future - we had saved for a new house, we had planned for a lovely wedding and to start a family of our own and now the person who has done this has took that away from us.

“Not only was Dan the love of my life, he was also my best friend and soul mate…Not only has the person who took Dan’s life away, that person has also took mine and both of our families too… I will never be able to move on from this so please come forward as we all need justice for Dan.”

VIDEO: @WMPolice say a group, armed with bottles & knives, started a fight in #Digbeth. No murder weapon's been found #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/ulUhE0RHs0 — Capital Brum News (@CapitalBIRNews) July 17, 2017





Detective Inspector Harry Harrison said:

"We are in the early stages of our investigation and we are trying to identify everyone that was in the Forge Tavern on that night.

"We know that there were around 60 to 100 people there at the time. The vast majority of the people would have been having a good time and must have been shocked at what unfolded.

"A small minority group became involved in a running brawl outside the pub and those are the people we need to clearly identify.

"We are urging anyone at the pub to pick up the phone and ring us and tell us what they saw."



