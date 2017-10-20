Scope Of Birmingham Pub Bombing Inquest Could Be Widened

20 October 2017, 14:08

Birmingham Pub bombings victims families

​The scope of inquests into the deaths of 21 people in the Birmingham pub bombings could be widened after permission was granted for a judicial review.

KRW Law, which is representing the families of 10 victims, called it an "important achievement in the ongoing quest for truth, justice and accountability for our clients".

The inquests will explore the circumstances of the deaths of 21 people killed in the IRA bombings of two pubs in 1974.

On the night of November 21, the IRA planted two bombs which ripped through the Tavern in the Town and nearby Mulberry Bush pubs, injuring 182 people.

A botched police investigation into the attacks led to the wrongful convictions of the Birmingham Six - one of the most infamous miscarriages of justice in British legal history.

A coroner had ruled out naming alleged suspects in evidence - but campaign group Justice4the21 is fighting to see this overturned and previously said it will "no longer participate" after the issue of perpetrators was ruled out.

KRW Law said it had applied for a judicial review on the scope of the inquests which has been granted for November 27.

Anurag Deb, from the firm, said: "Being granted permission to challenge the Ruling on Scope of the Coroner will enable us to pursue the perpetrator issue before the judges in the Divisional Court, which will engage important points of law relating to the investigations of historic human rights violations - which are all too real to those who are relatives."

ends


Julie Hambleton, of Justice4the21 - whose older sister, Maxine, was killed in the bombings, said the application's progress was "great news".

But she added that the appeal now needed another £50,000 from the public to help put together the next phase of the legal bid.

Ms Hambleton said: "We are cautiously optimistic now this decision has come, and hope our great legal system will help us push through this legal mire, so that truth and justice prevail."

She added: "The law must always be on the side of the victim.

"Unfortunately, where our loved ones are concerned, there has been so much myth and rumour - and the miscarriage of justice with the Birmingham Six.

"We now need the legal system to come to our aid."

Ms Hambleton added that it remained "unacceptable" to the victims' families, that they - and public donors - had had to pay for their current legal bid.

She said: "We shouldn't have to pay to exercise our basic rights, on behalf of our dead loved ones."

The appeal's website is www.crowdjustice.com/case/justice4the2

Trending On Capital FM

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran Reveals He Took A Year Out Of Music To Avoid Slipping Into “Substance Abuse”

Ed Sheeran

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are engaged

This Week's MUST-SEE Photos From The World Of Music

Snapchat Accounts Ariana Kim K Rita Ora

80+ Of The Biggest Celebrities You Really NEED To Add On Snapchat Today

Capital Metadata - Capital App March 2017

Want To Control The Music On Capital? Now You Can With Our New App - My Capital!

Music News

See more Music News

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Has Spoken Out Against Bullying At Her Shows After Reports Emerge Of A '50 Year Old Man Assaulting' Fans
Monster Mash Up 2017 Win Tickets

Win Tickets To This Year's Monster Mash Up With VOXI All Weekend On Capital!

Kardashians Prank

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian Hilariously Pranks Sister Kendall By Making Her Think She's Pooed Herself
Cheryl and Simon Cowell

WATCH: Cheryl Reveals She Chose Bear’s Name & Talks Snapping Back Into Shape

Cheryl

Jon Snow Game of Thrones

Jon Snow's REAL Identity Was Actually Revealed Way Back In Season 3 Of Game Of Thrones & We Reckon You Probably Missed It