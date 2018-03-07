School To Remember Birmingham Teen Christina Edkins Five Years After Her Death

7 March 2018, 08:16

christina edkins

A school in Birmingham will remember one of it's former students later - five years after she was stabbed to death on a bus.

Christina Edkins was on her way to Leasowes High School when she was attacked by Phillip Simelane in 2013.

Students and staff will fall silent for a few minutes today in her memory.

Matthew Mynott is the current Headteacher. 
 

 

Christina was one the number 9 bus making her way into school in March 2013 when Phillip Simelane used a kitchen knife to stab her on the top deck.

He had been released from prison, unsupervised, three months before the attack - despite warning signs over the state of his mental health.

The 23-year-old admitted manslaughter in a hearing at Birmingham Crown Court and was detained indefinitely under the Mental Health Act.

Music News

See more Music News

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

Stormi Webster's Baby Album - All The Photos Of Kylie Jenner & Travis Scotts Baby Girl

Kardashian Family Red Carpet Baby Edit

WATCH: Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate Actually Appeared On KUWTK & They Absolutely Grilled Her!
Stranger Things Season Three Asset

Stranger Things Season 3: What We Know So Far Incl. Release Date, Cast & Spoilers

Little Mix January Twitter Post

Leigh-Anne's Confirmed Little Mix Are Releasing An Album In 2018 & We're So Hyped

Little Mix

Camila Cabello Birthday

Camila Cabello's 21st Birthday Pyjama Party Proves She's Still Humble AF