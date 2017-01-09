Rise In Attacks On NHS Workers In West Midlands

9 January 2017, 05:49

Hospital Doctor/Nurse

There are calls for a change in the law to stop attacks

Capital's learnt 8 hospital and ambulance staff are attacked on duty in the West Midlands each day.

 

Mike Duggan is a paramedic in Birmingham.

 

There have been almost 8,500 attacks across the region since 2013, which is a rise of 16%.

Mike is calling on MP's to back tougher punishments for those who attack NHS workers, as well as the recording of specific offences committed.

