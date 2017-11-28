Police Name Woman Found Dead In Birmingham Bedsit As Julia Dale

Emergency services were called to the address in Kings Road, Erdington, just before 4am, but nothing could be done to save the local 38-year-old and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her death is being treated as unexplained and police say enquiries are on-going at the address to establish what happened after a post mortem examination yesterday proved inconclusive. But officers say they now know that her facial injuries did not contribute to her death.

A 51-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released from custody.

Julia’s family has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers from our Family Liaison Unit while the circumstances of her death are investigated.